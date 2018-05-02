An aerial view of the Nazko area on Saturday, April 28. -Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre

At this point the Cariboo Regional District is not planning to lift the evacuation order for the Nazko Valley.

That despite receding water levels over the last couple of days.

The BC River Forecast Centre is indicating that the water could potentially rise again this weekend with warmer temperatures on the way, and it is because of that that the CRD is reluctant to allow people to go home..

The CRD’s two evacuation orders for the Nazko area impact about 120 properties.

The Quesnel Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre remains open from 10am until 4pm at the Quesnel Recreation Centre at 500 North Star Road.