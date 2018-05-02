A veteran Quesnel cowboy had a good time at a BC Rodeo Association stop in Vanderhoof over the weekend.

Steve Hohman earned a 1-2 split in the Bareback with a 76 on “Jimmy Big Time” and also won the Bull Riding with an 85 on ‘Jagged Edge.”

All tolled he won more than two thousand dollars.

Hohman is now two for two in the Bull Riding this season as he also won at the indoor event in Williams Lake.

Lane Cork was second in the Bull Riding this weekend and Matt O’flynn was third making it a Quesnel sweep on the podium.

Wade McNolty from 150 Mile won the Steer Wrestling.

He was also second for more than a thousand dollars.

Brady McNolty had the fastest time in the Breakaway Roping.

Quesnel’s Taylor Cherry was first in the Ladies Barrel Racing followed by former Quesnel resident Mckenzie Wills.

And Chad and Cody Braaten, from the 150, captured the title in the Team Roping.