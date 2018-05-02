R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

A Likely man, charged with Manslaughter and Indignity to Human Remains, will learn his fate on July 3rd.

That’s when 57-year old Guy William Smith is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake for a decision.

Madame Justice Church will hand down that decision.

Smith’s trial wrapped up on Friday in Prince George.

He’s charged in connection with the death of 60-year old Gary Price, who was reported missing by his family in March of 2013.

RCMP say his remains were discovered on a local rural property in Likely in September of 2014.