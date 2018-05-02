The BC Wildfire Service says it will be conducting a prescribed burn at its’ Puntzi Forward Attack Base located about 140 kilometers west of Williams Lake to reduce wildfire risk and prevent the encroachment of trees that could pose a hazard to aircraft.

The burn which will cover about 20 hectares alongside the Puntzi Airstrip will be conducted between now and May 11th.

“Smoke may be visible from nearby communities,” said fire Information officer Jessica Mack with the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“The decision on when to proceed with this intentionally lit fire will depend on weather and site conditions. It will only proceed when conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

Cariboo Fire Centre crews will carefully monitor the fire at all times and ensure that it is fully extinguished.