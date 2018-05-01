Four occupants of a stolen vehicle from Williams Lake are facing charges after having been arrested Sunday in 100 Mile House.

100 Mile RCMP Sgt. Don MacLean says that police observed a green Jeep Grand Cherokee being operated without a rear license plate.

“The driver initially attempted to avoid being stopped but then pulled over into the parking lot of the 100 Mile Theatre,” he said in a release.

“The four occupants of the vehicle were detained after police discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Williams Lake in March.”

Two of the occupants are from Williams Lake while the other two are from the 100 Mile area.

One of the male passengers had arrest warrants from Williams Lake for Failing to Comply with his undertaking. Another male passenger was deemed to have a prohibited firearm in his possession.

The female driver was also unlicensed.

All four suspects have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in court in 100 Mile House on August 7th.

“Charges of possession of stolen property are being recommended to Crown against all four occupants of the vehicle,” said MacLean.

“In addition, charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited are being recommended against a male resident of 100 Mile House.”