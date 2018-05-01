BC’s Advanced Education, Skills, and Training Minister Melanie Mark made three funding announcements for College of New Caledonia (CNC) campuses Wednesday.

In Quesnel, Mark said that a $3.8 million dollar project announced last year to accommodate a new high-pressure steam boiler and facility expansion at the college has now been increased to include an expanded computer simulation lab, a new welding lab, a new atrium and additional yard space.

As a result, the cost of the project has increased to $5 million.

“It’s critical that our students get to work on the same type of equipment in the classroom that they will use when they are out in the workplace,” said Mark in a release.

“Expanding the facility in Quesnel will give power-engineering students access to state-of-the-art equipment, as well as improved classroom and lab space in their local community.”

The power-engineering certification program at the Quesnel campus graduates 16 students every year, who go on to work in areas such as power plants in sawmills, pulp mills and hospitals.

Due to the extent of the necessary renovations, the program has been suspended until September 2019.

Quesnel students will be given priority at the Prince George campus power-engineering intake in 2018.

Mark also announced a $2.6 million dollar investment for an aboriginal house with 12 furnished student rooms and an elder suite to be built at the CNC Prince George campus next to existing student housing.

CNC’s Vanderhoof campus is also receiving $5.2 million dollars for renovations and upgrades to the property purchased last year. Construction is expected to begin this fall and be completed in early 2019.