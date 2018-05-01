Quesnel will host the 32nd annual Minerals North Conference and Trade Show in 2020.

We asked Mayor Bob Simpson what it means for the city…

“It’s phenominal for the city. I think it gives us an opportunity to highlight the historical importance of mining and then the current and future importance of mining as we go through this economic transition. It really allows us to showcase our community to a bunch of delegates, anywhere from 300, i think there’s about 450 at this year’s.”

Simpson says that will be good for hotels, restaurants and other local businesses.

It will take place in late April at the West Fraser Centre.

Simpson says this is the type of event that Quesnel hopes to consistently attract as a host community…

“One of our strategic initiatives is to become a hosting community where we’re attracting more and more events. They’re not the events, the very large events that Pricne George or Kamloops would hold, they are more the intermediate ones, around 400 to 500 indivuals coming in, the more regional tournaments etc.”

Simpson says they now have an Events Coordinator, through the North Cariboo Joint Committee function, that is working with not for profit groups to try and attract more of these events to the community.