Gas prices in Williams Lake could spike by 8 cents a litre according to a senior petroleum analyst.

“The wholesale price for gasoline plus taxes in means most gas stations are offering fuel for almost as much as what they buy it for. That’s quite unusual,” says Dan McTeague with GasBuddy.com

“It’s costing gas stations a buck twenty-seven to buy their fuel in Williams Lake. So they’re selling it for 129.9 and you could be in for a rude awakening because they can’t operate a gas station on two cents a litre. Assuming that of course they’re lucky and they get 15,000 litres sold a day, that still doesn’t make enough money to make ends meet.”

GasBuddy reports that the highest price to fill up in the Cariboo is currently in 100 Mile House at 144.9 a litre.

McTeague says that the average price of gas in Metro Vancouver is 161.9, and luckily prices in the Cariboo will not near that as we do not have a translink tax of eleven and a half cents a litre.

“And you don’t have a shortage,” he adds.

“Kamloops isn’t very far away-that’s the Trans Mountain pipeline that supplies the storage facilities there, and you have the Prince George refinery a little further up.”

“Further as you go down towards Vancouver it becomes a bit of a challenge because they only have a small refinery there and what they’re not getting from the Trans Mountain pipleine they’re getting from the Americans willing to sell at a much higher price.”

McTeague suspects that gas prices will remain high this summer.