The City of Quesnel has closed off a section of the walking trail on Lewis Drive along Baker Creek due to the high water levels there.

Emergency Services Coordinator Sylvain Gauthier…

“The lowest point on Baker Creek and as of this morning the water was just on the edge of the walking trail so we thought it was prudent to put that little section out of bounds.”

Gauthier says Baker Creek didn’t go up overnight and he doesn’t anticipate that it will over the next couple of days because of the cooler weather.

But he says it remains high and could go up again on Friday and into the weekend if the temperature goes up.

Gauthier says there is still a lot of snow in the Baker Creek basin so people can anticipate the creek to stay at this level for the next week or two.

The City has also closed the Johnston Loop, as it does every year, but Gauthier says they are doing it much earlier than normal this year.