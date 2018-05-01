A 108 Mile student is being remembered by her school and the community after a tragic accident.

A trust fund page has been set up for the family of 12 year old Zoe Daigle, who was killed in an ATV accident Sunday near 100 Mile House.

Zoe attended 108 Mile Elementary School, and her fellow students from the drama club dedicated their performances to her at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts on Monday.

The page has raised nearly five thousand dollars as of Tuesday afternoon, and if you’d like to donate, please go to www.gofundme.com/daiglelarson-family.