The Cariboo Regional Districts watering restrictions go into effect May 1st for the 108 Mile Ranch.

Watering will be allowed for houses with even numbers on even days of the month, and houses with odd numbers will be allowed on odd numbered days. Yard sprinklers are allowed on watering days from 6 to 8 AM and 6 to 8 PM Daily.

The CRD says that a good watering tip is to only water when your lawn needs it, and to water deeply so you reach the roots. The restrictions will stay in place until October 1st.

For more information, go to the CRD website at www.cariboord.bc.ca .