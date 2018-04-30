The stage is now set for a referendum on the proposed expansion of the South Cariboo Recreation Centre.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner…

“We’re going to go to referendum on Saturday, June 9th for the general voting day. And then there will be advance polls on Wednesday, May 30th and Monday, June 4th.”

The four general voting locations will be at the 108 Mile Elementary School, Forest Grove Community Hall, Lone Butte Community Hall and District of 100 Mile House Council Chambers.

Wagner says the referendum will ask residents to borrow up to 10 million dollars to help pay for an indoor turf facility, a hard-court gymnasium and a raised walking track.

The total cost of the project is 14.6 million dollars.

Wagner says they won’t borrow the 10 million unless they can get the rest of the money through other funding such as grants.

To pay for the construction and operating costs of the project, residents would see a tax rate increase of approximately 10 dollars per 100 thousand dollars worth of assessment.

Wagner says the question of whether or not to include a pool came up quite a bit during the process.

“To combine the two together, we’ve had people say why don’t you just do the whole thing, you’d be looking at close to 30 million which would be a huge tax hit and i honestly don’t think the residents within the recreational boundary could honestly come up with approving that.”

Wagner says there is already a group starting to talk in the 100 mile area about forming a working group and maybe working towards a pool, but right now the one on the table is this recreation centre expansion.