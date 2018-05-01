Nazko residents have now been given the option of evacuating because of flooding or if they have had their road access cut off.

Emily Epp, the Manager of Communications with the CRD, says RCMP and two of their people spent yesterday going door to door helping people evacuate, in some cases via helicopter if they were cut off by flooding…

“At this point in time one person decided to take up the offer for evacuating in that area. The others declined to leave but we were able to check in with them all and make sure that they were safe. So far about 50 people have checked in at the Quesnel Emergency Support Services at the Quesnel Rec Centre and that includes members of the Nazko First Nations community as well.”

Epp says they can’t make people leave…

“The Cariboo Regional District issued evacuation orders for people’s safety. It also provides a way so that people to access emergency support services. In the Nazko area we issued those orders because there is major flooding and road access has been cut off or is at risk of being cut off so we wanted to make sure that people were safe in that area. However, as adults, people do have the right to stay behind. Hopefully their property is high and dry, and they also need to realize that then our ability to support them going forward is very limited.

The two evacuation orders issued by the Cariboo Regional District cover 120 properties in the Nazko region and that doesn’t include those band members that were issued an evacuation order from the Nazko First Nation community.

There will be an update later this morning on the actual flooding.

Epp says the BC River Forecast Centre and the Province’s Water Stewardship department have also advised the CRD to expect high stream flows and potential flooding concerns along Baker Creek, the Quesnel River, the Cottonwood River and the Chilcotin River.

Residents who live along these waterways and their tributaries are advised to take steps to prepare in case of flooding.

That would include having an emergency plan, prepare emergency supplies, assess your property and buildings for potential drainage issues and take proactive steps to prevent flooding.