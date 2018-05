A former Quesnel cowgirl was a winner on the Canadian Pro Rodeo tour over the weekend.

Brett Wills won the Ladies Barrel Racing in Camrose, Alberta.

Her winning time of 13.393 seconds paid just under 22-hundred dollars.

Kirsty White, from 150 Mile, was 11th and cashed a cheque for 275 dollars.

And Virgil Poffenroth , from Riske Creek originally, was 8th in the Tie Down Roping for 177 dollars and change.