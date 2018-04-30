The Cariboo Regional District, as it continues to help those evacuated from the Nazko area, is also monitoring other areas in the region.

Emily Epp is the Manager of Communications…

“We’re monitoring quite a few areas in the Cariboo, including the Nazko, Baker Creek and Blackwater River areas, as well as some areas out towards Wells. The BC River Forecast Centre and Water Stewardship department have advised us that there are some upcoming concerns for flooding and high stream flows for Baker Creek, Quesnel River as well as the Cottonwood River.”

Epp says while nothing is expected to happen today, she says people living in those areas or their tributaries should be prepared and take some steps to consider if their property could be effected by flooding.

She says that includes sandbagging or just taking making sure that they’re prepared in case they need to leave the area.

Epp says today they continue to work on the second evacuation order that was issued last night for residents in the Upper Nazko area due to danger from flooding and potential loss of access routes….

“Today we have RCMP and two members of our CRD’s EOC out in Nazko flying into the areas that have their access cut off due to some high waters and are giving the people, if they chose to evacuate, giving them the option to fly out and then there is a bus waiting for them that is transporting them into Quesnel.”

That evacuation, along with the one in the lower Nazko Valley, has impacted 120 properties.

Epp says the Nazko First Nation also issued an evacuation order and the 120 properties does not include those band members