There was a tragic accident in the South Cariboo over the weekend.

100 Mile House RCMP confirm that they are investigating an ATV collision that claimed the life of a 12-year old girl.

The collision occurred yesterday afternoon at around 2 o’clock in the 54-hundred block of Upper Houseman Road in Buffalo Creek.

Police say the youth lost control of the ATV and was ejected and did not survive.

RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services and the Coroner.

Victim Services and School District 27 is also engaged.