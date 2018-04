A Dust Advisory has finally ended for the Quesnel area.

The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Northern Health Authority, ended the advisory on Sunday.

It had been in place since last Tuesday.

The Provincial Air Quality Objective for PM 10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours.

It was as a high as the mid 70’s but is now down to 21.

A change in the weather, primarily wind, has improved conditions in the region.