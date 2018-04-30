A projected $1.8 million dollar operating shortfall for School District 27 has been significantly reduced in part of three schools out of four schools being successful applicants for rural enhancement education funds.

“Receiving $601,000 in a special purpose fund for these Rural Enhancement Education funds it will free up some resources in the operating fund which that means we’ve reduced the estimated annual down to approximately to $300,000,” says secretary treasurer Kevin Futcher.

The $300,000 reduction Futcher notes is a combination of the REEF funding and also achieved efficiencies in some of their costs like fuel and supplies.

“We estimate by the time that we complete our budget package in May it will be at zero to be a balanced budget,” says Futcher.

School District 27 is accepting comment into its’ 2018-2019 Preliminary Budget until May 18, 2018.

Earlier this year the Board of Education announced that the school district intended to apply for rural education enhancement funding for 4 schools, Big Lake, Likely, Lac La Hache and Dog Creek, as a way of accessing additional funding for the district.