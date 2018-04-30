With warmer weather making a return, the BC Wildfire Service says that hotspots could emerge in areas affected by last summer’s wildfires due to what are called ‘overwintering’ fires.

“An overwintering fire can occur when a wildfire that burned deep underground last year has continued to smoulder all winter long,” said Kevin Skrepnek, Chief Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service in a release.

“Given the extent of last summer’s drought and the intensity of some of the 2017 wildfires, some of these residual hotspots could flare up with the arrival of warmer and drier weather this spring.”

“Most overwintering fires will occur well within the original fire’s perimeter.”

Areas near communities where wildfires burned last year were patrolled extensively by firefighters and have been scanned using thermal-imaging technology.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any wildfire or smoke that they see, even if it’s located within the perimeter of a previous fire.

A number of significant wildfires from 2017 that ravaged the Interior are still listed as a “Current Wildfire” by the BC Wildfire Service including the Plateau Fire that burned over 500,000 hectares.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.