The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the Upper Nazko area due to danger from flooding and potential loss of access routes.

The expanded order area now includes 74 properties.

“Members of the RCMP will be going door to door with the evacuation order on Monday morning, April 30,” stated a release.

The Evacuation Route is: the Snaking River Forest Service Road to the Harrington Pit Road, then to Nazko Highway 59.

Residents unable to evacuate are asked to contact the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-759-4977 and shelter in place until the RCMP arrive. A bus will be waiting to transport evacuees to the ESS reception centre in Quesnel.