Flooding in Nazko, 100 Kilometers west of Quesnel, has had exhausted residents filling sandbags and manning pumps for days.

Resident Sabrina Fraser says, “If we can’t get these things sandbagged, the whole valley is going to go. We don’t have enough people here.”

Residents are asking anyone who can come to Nazko to help to please do so, even if its just for a few hours.

Officials note that Batnuni Road is closed 9.4 km from the junction at Blackwater Road due to washout. Detour recommended for area residents via an alternate route through Snaking River Forest Service Road and Harrington Road.

Residents should note that the Emergency Operations Center is available by calling 1-866-759-4977 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

After hours, contact can be made by calling the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-663-3456.