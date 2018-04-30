Quesnel will host a Forestry Think Tank later this week.

Mayor Bob Simpson went over a few of the details at the last City Council meeting.

He says it will be a technical stakeholder-based think tank…

“It’s a technical meeting, it’s a structured conversation will all of those individuals asking the question how can Quesnel help the whole provincial scene by being an incubator and a hub for research and development because we are uniquely positioned in that way.”

It will take place on Thursday and Friday with Forests Minister Doug Donaldson kicking things off.

Simpson says this meeting will not be open to the public…

“We have all of the funding agencies that are involved in the forest sector….so FP Innovations, Forest Investment and Innovation, Forest Enhancement BC, Forests for Tomorrow, so all those funding agencies are going to be there, the First Nations, industry and then a really healthy mix of researchers from UNBC and UBC will be there as well.”

He says he believes they have around 75 confirmed participants.