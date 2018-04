A trial date will be set on May 18th for a Quesnel man who is accused of murder.

21-year old Edward James Penner was ordered to stand trial following a Preliminary Inquiry in territorial court earlier this week.

Penner is facing one count of First Degree Murder in Whitehorse.

Yukon RCMP arrested him back in July in connection with the death of 25-year old Adam Cormack, who’s body was found in a forested area.

Police have not said how he died.