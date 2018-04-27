Its early in the season yet, but 100 Mile Fire/Rescue has already been very busy.

The crews have responded to several grassfires over the last week, such as the one last Wednesday alongside Highway 97.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander asks for people to be cautious in regards to burning grass, as they are definitely seeing an increase in the first couple of weeks and they have been responding to a lot of calls the last few days.

He asks the public to be careful, as crews are volunteer, and drop everything to respond to a call, and a lot of resources can be used for what are simple mistakes by people lighting fires that get away.

Hollander also cautions the public about speculating on the causes of the fires. He says there are a lot of rumours and speculation, and in most cases they are false.