“The Moment”, a documentary focusing on the origin of Freeride Mountain biking in BC and the Cariboo, will be shown tonight in Williams Lake.

It’s the not the first time Cariboo trails have been in major mountain bike movies, but it will be the first time that footage of the Chilcotin River Sand Chutes will be seen since it was shot in the late 90’s.

Mark Savard, Williams Lake Cycling Club Trails Co-Ordinator says our trails are so popular with film makers because of the landscape and the riding scene.

And even with the Wildfires last summer Savard said almost all of the trails survived.

“The only trail that we really lost was the Chief Williams trail, so from Chief William campsite back towards white road on Fox Mountain it burnt really hot. The trails overall did pretty good not having anyone on them for literally half a season which never happens cause that’s usually when tourism ramps up, everybody comes to the Cariboo to get away from the crowds”.

“The Moment” will be shown tonight at 7 at the Limelight in Williams Lake.