A Quesnel man, arrested following a residential break-in earlier this month, will spend some time behind bars.

49-year old Steven Schuk pled guilty to a charge of Break and Enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and was sentenced to one year in jail and 18 months probation.

Two other charges, Theft under $5,000 and Mischief, were stayed.

Schuk was arrested following a break-in at a home on Maple Drive back on April 9th.

Police say the homeowner was not home at the time but received an intrusion alarm call from his alarm company.

RCMP attended and although the suspect had fled the scene, they were able to review surveillance video and identify the suspect.

Police say Schuk was arrested a short time later with some of the stolen property on his person.