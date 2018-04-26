Quesnel remains under a Dust Advisory for a third straight day.

The PM 10 reading averaged over the past 24 hours is now up to 76.9 micrograms per cubic metre.

An advisory is used at 50.

Prince George is at 52.3 and Williams Lake is not under an advisory but it as 30.3 micrograms per cubic metre by comparison.

Road dust is mostly to blame and the Ministry of Environment says the only thing that will change that is with rain or when the road traction material is all picked up.

There is no rain forecasted for at least seven days.