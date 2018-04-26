Quesnel City Council has given the first three readings to the 2018 Tax Rates Bylaw.

The bottom line is there will be an increase this year.

Keri Bolton is the Director of Finance…

“The average residence in Quesnel will see an increase $59.32 in the municipal tax portion of their property tax invoice, or $32.05 per 100 thousand of assessment.”

Commercial taxes are also going up, by $101.11 per 100 thousand of assessment.

Taxation levels for major and light industry properties have been frozen at 2015 levels since 2016.