A gradual rise in temperatures this week has resulted in the River Forecast Centre issuing a High Streamflow Advisory for the Central Interior including the Bonaparte River, Salmon River (around Falkland), West Road River, Baker Creek, and tributary flows around Merritt, Cache Creek, Quesnel, Williams Lake and surrounding areas

A High Streamflow Advisory according to the River Forecast Centre means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly and minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

“Snow packs observations at automated snow weather stations across the province have been experiencing snow accumulation up until the past few days, and at higher elevations (above approximately 1500-1600m), much of the forecasted heat will translate into ripening the snowpack,” said the Centre.

“At low-to-mid elevations (approximately 900-1500m) snowpacks have ripened, and are now experiencing snowmelt. With warming over the next few days, the melt of these low-to-mid elevation areas is expected to accelerate.”

The Centre notes that although it is still too early in the snowmelt season for significant flows in the larger river systems of the province, smaller streams, and tributaries that are fed by low-to-mid elevation terrain are at the greatest risk of high flows over the next several days.

Areas extensively impacted by the 2017 wildfires may also exacerbate high flows.

A High Streamflow Advisory has also been issued Okanagan, Similkameen, Boundary, and Kootenays.