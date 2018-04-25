Quesnel will host the North Central Zone Track & Field Championships next month.

And they will do so with an assist from City Council.

Councillor Scott Elliott proposed a one time investment at last night’s meeting…

“The North Central Zone Championships for high school athletics will be in Quesnel May 15th and 16th and as Quesnel strives to be a host community for different events, this funding will help attract athletes from the north, their coaches, and their families into our community.”

Council will provide the Correlieu Athletics Department with three thousand dollars from the Wildfire Relief Fund.