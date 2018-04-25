A series of prescribed burns in the Mayfield Lake area will be conducted between April 25 and May 4 to restore Cariboo-Chilcotin grassland.

The BC Wildfire Service said in an information bulletin that the burns will cover about 60 hectares in the area which is about 10 kilometers north of Alkali Lake and west of Dog Creek Road.

“Smoke from these fires may be visible from nearby communities,” said Fire Information Officer Jessica Mack.

“The decision on when to proceed with these burns will depend on weather and site conditions. Such burns are only conducted when conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

The reintroduction of managed, low-intensity ground fires according to the Wildfire Service is intended to restore and maintain the traditional grassland plant communities that are native to these areas, and also reduce accumulations of flammable materials to help decrease the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

The fires are part of an ongoing ecosystem restoration program administered by the provincial government through the Cariboo’s Ecosystem Restoration Steering Committee, in consultation with First Nations, local ranchers, local forest licensees, outdoors organizations, the Fraser Basin Council, the B.C. Wildlife Federation and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Conservation Society.

They will be conducted by Alkali Resource Management Ltd. and the Esketem’c First Nation with the assistance of the BC Wildfire Service.