RCMP in Williams Lake are seeking the public’s assistance in a hit and run that occurred on Yorston Street.

The incident occurred on April 15 at around 8 pm.

“A male was walking along Yorston Street when he went to cross the road at 5th Ave. A dark colored vehicle failed to complete a full stop at the stop sign located at this intersection and hit the male on his left side,” said Cst. Claudia Stanec.

“The male then sped off towards MacKenzie Ave.”

The vehicle is described as a dark colored Chrysler and it is believed the driver was a male wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.