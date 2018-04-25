The Williams Lake RCMP continue to investigate a number of break-ins, and thefts to homes

along the Gibraltar Mine Road near McLeese Lake.

According to a Crime Stoppers media release the thefts happened in the late fall of 2017 and then again during the past short while.

“A Honda water pump, a personal water craft (Red and Black Bombardier) and multiple other valuable items have been stolen,” said Cst. Cody Staples.

“Many of them are identifiable.”

If anyone with information as to who might have been involved or seen anything suspicious in the area, they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.