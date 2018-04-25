Three Williams Lake residents were recognized for their combined 70 years of volunteerism with the Williams Lake and District Branch of Diabetes Canada.

The Mayor of Williams Lake presented Verna Fisher, Sue Roorda, and Warren Williams with Volunteer Certificates on behalf of Diabetes Canada formerly known as the Canadian Diabetes Association at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

Williams says he believes that every volunteer comes to the organization with a set of skills to have an opportunity to put them to work and to have a presence in the community that brings awareness.

“We’ve also had displays and educational materials at flu clinics every year for many years. So in the end the advocacy and the education efforts that we bring to the people of the community, and especially as Sue mentioned the children” he says when asked what is the most rewarding to be involved with the organization.

“I think we all have a special sort of caring for the children that are dealing with diabetes day to day and their families.”

Sue Roorda noted that they would not be able to grow up as adults without the contributions of Sir Frederick Banting in discovering insulin.

Williams began volunteering with Diabetes Canada in 1993 while Roorda has been volunteering since 2003.

The longest serving volunteer leader with the Williams Lake and District Branch of Diabetes Canada is Verna Fisher who has held a number of positions since joining the branch council in 1988.

“I would like to thank all of the people of Williams Lake who have been very generous in supporting our organization over the years, “ says Williams.

“We’ve had activities like a golf tournament and hair coloring and other fundraising activities, and they’ve always supported those. I’d also like to thank the health care professionals in this community; the doctors,the nurses, and the diabetes educators. There’s so many people that help people with diabetes that we’re very grateful for that support.”