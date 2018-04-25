After nearly 10 years in local government Williams Lake City Councillor Laurie Walters says she will not be seeking re-election.

“Really mixed emotions, but it feels good to actually come forward and say it. I know it’s been in the community and people have been asking,” says Laurie Walters following her announcement at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

“It’s time to retire and I still have my career with the Divisions. Ten years is a long time.”

Walters said that her message when entering politics was ‘It’s Time,’ and that she will be using that message now with her exit.

“I think that definitely I came in to it to grow arts and culture-a performing arts centre was sort of on my mind and then I realized that there is so much more to being involved with Council,” she says.

“The pool now that it’s done and the renovations are complete it feels really good, and it feels like a good legacy. But really at the end of the day it’s the small little day to day things that just add up and it feels so good when you move the City forward.”

Walters is the second Williams Lake City Councillor to confirm that they will not be seeking reelection this fall noting that she is a strong advocate for any women interested in running for council and encourages anyone who is interested or has questions to connect with her.

She says with both Councillor Sue Zacharias and herself not seeking re-election there is an important gap of female representation around the Council table.