100 Mile House RCMP are reminding the public once again to take steps to avoid being the victim of property crime.

Locking vehicles and removing the keys from them, and recording bicycle serial numbers are simple steps to prevent crimes.

RCMP also say that if you are reporting a crime, do not clean up the area or move items before investigators can attend, as you may destroy valuable evidence.

They caution to be careful when locating controlled substances, as touching some street drugs can have an immediate effect.

If you have any information on a crime, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or the local Detachment of the RCMP.