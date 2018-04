A Quesnel man, accused of murder, has been ordered to stand trial.

That was the outcome of a Preliminary Inquiry for 21-year old Edward James Penner.

It took place in territorial court in Whitehorse.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Penner is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of 25-year old Adam Cormack.

Yukon RCMP say his body was found in a forested area back in June of 2017.

Police have not said how he died.