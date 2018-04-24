Two suspects were arrested after Williams Lake RCMP responded Tuesday morning to a report involving a suspected theft of clothing from Cariboo Ski Source for Sports.

“It was determined that two females were involved in the incident and one fled the area,” said Inspector Jeff Pelley noting that police responded to the 911 call at 11:25 am.

“The investigation determined one of the suspects brandished a knife during the apprehension by employees prior to police arrival.”

No one was injured and both suspects were arrested without incident.

Police are assessing potential robbery charges and continue to investigate.

No names are being released at this time.