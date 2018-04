Yet another dust advisory has been issued for Quesnel today.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with Northern Health, is once again reporting high PM 10 concentrations.

The 24-hour reading in the Quesnel area is at 46.7

Williams Lake is still not bad at 26.2 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours.

The dusty conditions are once again the result of winter road traction material getting stirred up.