100 Mile House Fire rescue were called out yesterday afternoon to a wildfire event on a property in the Sundman Road area.

Chief Roger Hollander says five apparatus and 13 members were on scene along with the assistance of BC Wildfire with a crew of five members to help with the terrain and steep areas.

Hollander describes what they were up against.

“It appeared that there were a couple of slash piles that the owner was burning and unfortunately it got out of control and it spread to the rest of the property. It was approximately ten hectares in size and very difficult with access to that property so it took us some time to full extinguish the fire”.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue received the call yesterday afternoon at 12:20 and were on scene until seven in the evening.

The fire is still under investigation.