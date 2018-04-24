Quesnel has seen it’s fair share of dust advisories so far this year.

We asked Ralph Adams, an Air Quality Meteorologist with Environment Canada, if it was more than normal…

“I think you’re correct that this year seems to be slightly worse. I think it’s partially due to the weather we had over winter being rather unusual in terms of when the snow and the frequency of snowfall. So i know in some of the communities we know that there has been more traction material put down over winter to keep the streets safe, and now it means of course that it takes longer and is more difficult to pick up.”

Adams says we could be nearing the end of them for this season however…

‘Well there are two things that stop the dust. Either it gets picked up or it rains. We are in sort of an extended drying period now with this ridge that’s moved in after the unsettled weather we had over the weekend. The values have risen in Quesnel but they haven’t gone up as fast as they were over the last two weeks, so it might be that we’re getting to the end of this season.”

An advisory is issued when the PM 10 hits 50 micrograms per cubic metre over a 24 hour period.

He says the PM 10 reading for Quesnel spiked at around 100 at one point yesterday, but then went down rapidly.