Warmer temperatures are on the way and while they won’t be record-setting, they will be noticeable.

Environment Canada’s Armel Castellan says it will follow cooler temperatures that started back in early February…

“When we look at the last, more than two months, ever since the 4th of February temperatures really started to dip across most of Western Canada and there was ever so slightly, just a few days here and there that actually crested above normal for each time of year. Even the last couple of weeks have not been favorable, it is definitely a delayed spring by sometimes 5, 6 degrees for many days in a row.”

Castellan says we can expect highs into the low 20’s by the end of the week

Records for this time of year however are much higher, 30 degrees in Quesnel for those days set back in the 1930’s.

Castellan says another area that will be quite noticeable is overnight…

“The lows overnight are going to be even warmer than the highs relatively speaking to normal. We’re talking about high minimum temperatures and the overnights are only dipping down to 6 or 7 degrees on Thursday and Friday night. I think will be very obvious.”

He says the normal low temperature for this time of year is around plus 1.