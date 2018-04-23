Several Cariboo athletes got off to a great start to the BC Rodeo season in Williams Lake over the weekend.

Quesnel’s Steve Hohmann continues to defy nature as the veteran cowboy won the Bull Riding at the annual indoor event at the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

Williams Lake’s Blaine Manual was the runner-up.

The Lake City’s Joe Roberson captured the Saddle Bronc

Quesnel’s Mariah Mannering had the second fastest time in the Ladies Barrel Racing.

Junior champions included Brianna Billy from Williams Lake in the Breakaway Roping, Reese Rivet from Williams Lake in the Junior Barrels and Jordyn Farmer from Quesnel in the Pee Wee Barrel Racing.