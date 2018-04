Quesnel is home to a Gold Gloves champion.

12-year old “Iron” Emmett Emblau defeated his opponent from Calgary on Friday night at the Golden Gloves championship in Fort St. John.

Emblau, a member of the Two Rivers Boxing Club, won a split decision over Zaid Lalath.

A couple of Quesnel boxers will take part in an all women’s tournament this coming weekend.

Britain Carter and Camille Logan will be travelling to Sooke on Thursday.