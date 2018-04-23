The Ministry of Forests is now investigating following a very large grass fire in the 1600 block of West Fraser Road.

West Fraser Fire Chief Phil Megyesi says the call came in on Thursday…

“It was down along the Fraser River. Very, very difficult access, we had to go through a neighbour’s property to get down to the river where the property owner had been lighting some brush piles. He had left them unattended and it got away in the wind and jumped the neighbours fence and burned about 17 acres.”

Megyesi says they were concerned that it was heading towards some houses…

‘It was pretty big, there is no doubt about it, it was 17 acres. That is good chunk of land and it was getting into the trees and once Ministry of Forests showed up they worked on just getting the hot spots out that were in the trees. It was heading for Wolfe Subdivision where there is about 40-50 homes there. It was less than a quarter of a mile away from that.”

Megyesi says they had seven members on scene and were assisted by five members from Forestry.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.