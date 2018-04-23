A 66 year old Williams Lake man is dead following a single vehicle crash Sunday evening.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the incident in the 4000 Block of Springfield Road at around 6:26 pm.

“On scene, police were told that a Chevrolet pickup had gone over the embankment and that the driver had been ejected from the truck,” said North District RCMP Media Relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a news release.

“Police hiked down to the vehicle and discovered that the driver, and lone occupant, was deceased.”

Alcohol or speed is not believed to be involved in the incident and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211