The Mt. Timothy Ski Society has been dealt another blow.

Members of the society discovered a break in at the site last week. The main building had been broken into, with an unknown value of items taken.

President of the Ski Society Mike Kidston says they discovered that a storage bay had also been broken into and an ATV and snowmobile had been taken.

The break in has added an already delicate money situation.The society is struggling financially and hopes that local governments would be interested in supporting the non profit Ski hill with a tax base supplement.

