RCMP training for 21 youths was celebrated Sunday at the Williams Lake TRU campus.

The grade 11 and 12 students from Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, and also Bella Coola, Clinton, and Ashcroft completed five days of training in police and law enforcement through School District 27’s RCMP Youth Academy.

“Our local detachment has gone above and beyond,” says Dave Corbett, SD 27 coordinator of career programs.

“The amount of work, preparation, the amount of time of their members, helping out, and just their expertise in showing the kids what they do every day and their specialization, just amazing to see what is happening in our community.”

Officers from 100 Mile House also helped in exposing the students to various scenarios from traffic violations to crime scene investigations and teaching them about the criminal code and how to take notes.

“We also had an officer that came out from Delta to help out with special scenarios,” says Corbett.

“Thursday we had a very special event where the Emergency Response Team came from Prince George in a helicopter and did scenarios for the students. It was just an outstanding experience.”

Emergency services including search and rescue, the fire department, and BC Ambulance Service also assisted during the event.

“TRU has been a great supporter,” Corbett adds. “We’ve been using their facility for most of our activities and it’s just always great to work as a partnership with TRU.”

The students were selected to take part in the Academy by going through an application and interview process.

“We try to run the RCMP academy every 2 years in Williams Lake,” says Corbett noting that the last academy was held three years ago.

“We hope to do it every second year from now on, and if we have enough students showing interest maybe we’ll look at doing it every year.”