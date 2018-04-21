The recipients of the 2018 Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society Projects Grants have been announced.

“This is one of our lower years for applications but we’re able to recommend funding for 10 projects in the community and we’re super excited for all of them,” says executive director Leah Selk.

$25,000 in funding was available this year for non-profit organizations or community groups in Williams Lake or CRD areas D, E, and F to support and develop arts and culture within the region.

“Arts and culture programs and events bring life to our communities and lift our spirits,” said Area F Director Joan Sorley.

“Funding programs like these are part of the CRD’s commitment to support arts and culture in the Central Cariboo and throughout the region and, by extension, to support our communities’ grassroots efforts to rebuild and revitalize after the 2017 wildfire season.”

Successful 2018 CCACS project grant recipients: