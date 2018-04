The Northern Development Initiative Trust elected new officers to its’ board of directors this week.

“The most recent addition was about 6 years ago for some of our elected officials on our board so they’ve got quite an extensive experience with what the Trust does and how we work within our region,” says Kim Hayhurst, director of marketing and communications

“So they’re bringing their expertise and their experience with our organization into this new leadership positions.”

Gerry Thiessen was elected by the board as the new chair and is currently serving his third term as mayor of the District of Vanderhoof.

Tom Hoffman was elected by the board as the new vice-chair and has been a provincially appointed member of Northern Development s board for five years. Hoffman is the manager, external and stakeholder relations for Tolko.

Wendy Benyk was elected by the board as the new finance committee chair and has been a provincially appointed member of Northern Development’s board for four years. Benyk is the c hief executive officer of Lakes District Maintenance Ltd., a highway road and bridge maintenance company.